BRIEF-CSG Systems International says Time Warner Master Subscriber Management Agreement amended - SEC Filing
* Says Time Warner Agreement, which covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG and now owned by Charter amended - SEC Filing
STOCKHOLM, Sept 12 ERICSSON : * Cloud video transformation accelerated through Ericsson acquisition of fabrix
systems * Says the purchase price for 100% of the shares in fabrix systems is USD 95
million. Link to press release: here
* Says Time Warner Agreement, which covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG and now owned by Charter amended - SEC Filing
* CSRA INC- AWARDED A NEW, $57 MILLION TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS