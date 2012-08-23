Kuwait's ruler to meet Saudi King over Qatar row-officials
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
STOCKHOLM Aug 23 ERICSSON : * Telekom Austria group selects Ericsson for its multi-standard radio network
and LTE * Ericsson will upgrade the 2G and 3G mobile networks and also provide the latest LTE technology for Telekom Austria Group's subsidiaries A1 in Austria and Vipnet in Croatia * Says rollout has already started.
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
SINGAPORE, June 6 The costs of Qatari energy and commodity exports are likely to rise as the United Arab Emirates' ban on Qatari vessels cuts the ships off from the region's main refuelling port, forcing ships to sail further for fuel or pay higher prices.