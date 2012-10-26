STOCKHOLM Oct 26 ERICSSON :
* Says seen a continued macroeconomic slow down and political
unrest in parts
of the world, which has led to more cautious operator
spending in some parts
of the world
* Says will continue to proactively identify and execute
additional efficiency
gains and cost reductions
* Says networks sales fell primarily due to weaker sales in
parts of Europe,
China, Korea and Russia as well as continued decline in cdma
equipment sales
* Says restructuring charges amounted to SEK 0.6 billion
* Says the yoy decrease in gross margin is due to the increased
global services
share as well as a higher proportion of coverage projects and
network
modernization projects in Europe
* Says the underlying business mix, with higher share of
coverage projects than
capacity projects, is expected to prevail short-term
* Says may be required to take an impairment charge on
st-Ericsson if business
worsens