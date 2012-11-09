UPDATE 2-Philippines' Duterte says Islamic State not behind casino attack
* House speaker says gunman was "lone wolf terrorist" (Adds Duterte's comment that Islamic State not behind attack)
STOCKHOLM Nov 9 ERICSSON : * Says wins lte order from Mexican Telcel * Says Telcel, owned by America Movil, has chosen Ericsson as key supplier in rollout of an LTE network in Mexico * Says has now signed 90 LTE/EPC contracts worldwide
* House speaker says gunman was "lone wolf terrorist" (Adds Duterte's comment that Islamic State not behind attack)
* Chief Executive Abdullah unharmed after funeral bombing (Adds background, detail)