A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-North Korea on parade
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
STOCKHOLM Aug 19 ERICSSON : * Real future partners with Ericsson to expand 3G and 4G coverage in Thailand
BERLIN, April 15 German lighting company Osram is on the lookout for acquisitions worth up to 500 million euros ($530 million), although there are no specific plans for a deal as yet, its finance chief told a German newspaper.