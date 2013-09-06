BRIEF-Comcast planning online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg
* Comcast said to plan online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oZOtT5 Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, Sept 6 ERICSSON : * Says selected as vendor for the cities of Madrid and Barcelona * Says the agreement will allow telefonica to bring 4g Mobile technology to 60
cities across Spain * Says will build the network in Madrid and Barcelona, rolling out about 1000
nodes in 2013
* Comcast said to plan online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oZOtT5 Further company coverage:
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown on alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.