STOCKHOLM Nov 6 ERICSSON :
* Says estimates that the total network equipment market will
show a CAGR of
3-5% 2012-2016
* Says steady growth is expected across all areas with no major
changes in
figures for the main compound annual growth rates (CAGR),
compared with last
year
* Says estimates that the total network equipment market will
show a CAGR of
3-5%
* Says telecom services is estimated to show a CAGR of 5-7%
* Says telecom services is estimated to show a CAGR of 5-7%;
and the market for
support solutions is forecasted to show a CAGR of 9-11%
* Says market for support solutions is forecasted to show a
CAGR of 9-11%