BRIEF-No.1 Co Ltd says Naoyuki Uesaka cuts stake to 1.8 pct from 10.1 pct
* Says the shareholder Naoyuki Uesaka cut stake in the co to 1.8 percent from 10.1 percent
STOCKHOLM Dec 17 ERICSSON : * Ericsson wins Chunghwa Telecom's LTE tender as main supplier Link to statement: r.reuters.com/cag55v
March 29 Unitech Computer Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.3 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Vs0S5z Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 29 NEXCOM International Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/f1rnWU Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)