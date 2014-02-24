UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
STOCKHOLM Feb 24 ERICSSON : * Says CEO predicted that Mobile video traffic growth would exceed 75 percent in 2014 * Says MTN, Singtel, Softbank and, Swisscom, Telstra and Vodafone have
committed to trialing radio dot system in their home markets
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.