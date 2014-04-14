Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM, April 14 Ericsson : * Says Douglas Gilstrap, senior vice president and global head of strategy,
will resign from his role, effective August 1, 2014 * The process to find a new Head of Strategy for the Ericsson Group will start immediately
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A federal grand jury in Connecticut has returned an eight-count indictment charging a Russian national with operating the Kelihos botnet, a global network of tens of thousands of infected computers, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.