BRIEF-Shenzhen Roadrover Technology to pay annual cash div as 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
STOCKHOLM Aug 12 ERICSSON : * Vodafone India selects Ericsson to transform prepaid charging system for over
75 million subscribers * As a part of the five-year agreement, Ericsson will be replacing legacy infrastructure with its new Charging System across five new circles of Uttar Pradesh (W), Uttar Pradesh (E), Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, in addition to Mumbai and Maharashtra circles where it was already deployed
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.