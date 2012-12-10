Witness says saw people who appeared to have throats cut on London Bridge
LONDON, June 3 A person who was on London Bridge after an incident on Saturday told a Reuters reporter that she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut.
STOCKHOLM Dec 10 ERICSSON : * Ericsson: Ericsson starts negotiations on ownership of st-Ericsson * Ericsson says it will continue to work together with STMicroelectronics to find a suitable strategic solution for the two companies Joint Venture ST-Ericsson * Ericsson says continues to believe that the modem technology, which it originally contributed to the Joint Venture, has a strategic value for the wireless industry * Says Ericsson will not speculate on the possible outcomes, timelines, and
future ownership structures of st-Ericsson
LONDON, June 3 A person who was on London Bridge after an incident on Saturday told a Reuters reporter that she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut.
LONDON, June 3 British police rushed to an incident on London Bridge on Saturday after witnesses said a van ploughed into pedestrians.