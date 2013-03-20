Italy outperforms European shares after GDP surprise
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (Recasts, adds details, updates prices)
March 20 Ericsson : * Airvana network solutions wins preliminary injunction against Ericsson
in trade secrets dispute -- court ruling * New York judge says Ericsson is barred, while lawsuit is pending, from using
certain hardware unless it involves software licensed from airvana * Judge says airvana likely to succeed on merits of its breach of contract
claim, and has shown irreparable harm absent an injunction * Decision against Ericsson issued by New York state supreme court justice
barbara kapnick in Manhattan
* Western Digital says nothing resolved, still wants arbitration