March 20 Ericsson : * Airvana network solutions wins preliminary injunction against Ericsson

in trade secrets dispute -- court ruling * New York judge says Ericsson is barred, while lawsuit is pending, from using

certain hardware unless it involves software licensed from airvana * Judge says airvana likely to succeed on merits of its breach of contract

claim, and has shown irreparable harm absent an injunction * Decision against Ericsson issued by New York state supreme court justice

barbara kapnick in Manhattan