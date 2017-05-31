LONDON May 31 Cevian Capital's intervention at
Ericsson brought an immediate demonstration of
investors' faith in the asset manager's softly, softly brand of
activism, with shares in the Swedish company jumping nearly 6
percent on Wednesday.
Keeping a steady hand on its 15 billion euros ($16.77
billion) of assets, Cevian prides itself on working with
companies' management teams, eschewing the famed aggressive
activism of the likes of Bill Ackman, Carl Icahn and Chris Hohn.
While other activist investors engage in proxy battles or
public campaigns -- as in the recent case of TCI Fund Management
calling for France's Safran to cancel its planned takeover of
Zodiac Aerospace -- Cevian looks to influence from within, often
seeking board positions at the businesses in which it
invests.
Cevian managing partner Christer Gardell, who on Wednesday
pressed for swift implementation of Ericsson's turnaround plans,
will join the mobile telecoms equipment maker's nomination
committee, though he declined to comment on whether Cevian would
seek a board position.
The 5 percent-plus stake built by Cevian makes it Ericsson's
second-biggest owner in terms of share capital behind Investor
AB, which welcomed the prospect of the firm's input.
Investor AB and fellow major stakeholder Industrivarden
both said it was positive that other investors show
interest in Ericsson but would not comment on any possible
impact or strategy from Cevian specifically.
"We see no reason why our ambitions here should differ from
the other major owners," Cevian's Gardell said.
"We think all owners want to make sure that this turns out
as good as possible as quickly as possible."
What also sets Cevian apart from other activists is that it
makes only a few new investments each year and holds these for
an average of five years, sometimes longer.
It has held one of its most successful investments,
Denmark's Danske Bank, since 2011.
A little patience goes a long way, it would seem. Having
bought Danske shares at 75 crowns in November 2011, Cevian now
owns stock that was priced at 249.10 crowns per share as of 1100
GMT on Wednesday -- a rise of more than 230 percent.
