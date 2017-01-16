STOCKHOLM Jan 16 Telecoms equipment gear maker
Ericsson :
* Says Ericsson and Cisco Systems Inc to virtualize
Vodafone Hutchison Australia's (VHA) core and IP network
* Says the deal represents the first major collaboration
between Ericsson and Cisco on Telecom Cloud infrastructure
* VHA says Ericsson and Cisco are its existing providers of
core and routing functions
* Ericsson in December repeated it and Cisco remain on track
to achieve an extra $1 billion each in revenues by 2018 through
a partnership which was announced late in 2015
* The companies have won over 60 deals in the first year,
mainly to telecom operators, and in 2016 announced deals with 3
Italy, Vodafone Portugal, Aster Dominican Republic and Cable &
Wireless in the Caribbean
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)