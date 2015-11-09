Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
MOSCOW Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings, for failing to give its
STOCKHOLM Sweden's mobile equipment maker Ericsson and U.S. networking company Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday they had agreed a business and technology partnership expected to generate revenues of $1 billion for each company by 2018.
Ericsson and Cisco said in a statement they would together offer routing, data center, networking, cloud, mobility, management and control, and global services capabilities.
"The strategic partnership will be a key driver of growth and value for the next decade, with each company benefiting from incremental revenue in calendar year 2016 and expected to ramp to $1 billion or more for each by 2018," Ericsson said in a statement.
Ericsson also said it would continue to explore further joint business opportunities with Cisco.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)
MONTERREY, Mexico Engineers from across Mexico streamed into a cramped hotel lobby in the industrial city of Monterrey for a chance of a job with the U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, which is looking south of the border for talent in short supply at home.