* Deal ties Ericsson wireless strength, Cisco IP routing
* Seen boosting both companies' sales by $1 bln by 2018
(Adds Ericsson CEO comments, details, share price)
STOCKHOLM Nov 9 Mobile equipment maker Ericsson
and U.S. networking company Cisco Systems Inc
said on Monday they had agreed a business and
technology partnership that should generate additional revenues
of $1 billion for each company by 2018.
Ericsson, whose like-for-like sales are down 7 percent so
far this year and were roughly flat over the previous three
years, said the partnership means new areas of revenue as it
will boost its addressable market, mainly in professional
services, software and the resale of Cisco products.
"We are the wireless No. 1 in the world," Ericsson Chief
Executive Hans Vestberg told Reuters.
"Cisco is by far the No. 1 in the world when it comes to IP
routers. Together we can create innovative solutions."
The companies said in a statement they would together offer
routing, data centre, networking, cloud, mobility, management
and control, and global services capabilities.
"The strategic partnership will be a key driver of growth
and value for the next decade, with each company benefiting from
incremental revenue in calendar year 2016 and expected to ramp
(up) to $1 billion or more for each by 2018," they said.
Ericsson expects full-year cost synergies of 1 billion
Swedish crowns ($115 million) in 2018 due to the partnership and
said it would continue to explore further joint business
opportunities with Cisco.
Ericsson shares were up 2.8 percent by 0936 GMT, the biggest
gainer in the STOXX Europe 600 technology index, which
was up 0.4 percent.
($1 = 8.6909 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Niklas Pollard and
Susan Fenton)