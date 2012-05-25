May 24 World number one mobile network equipment
maker Ericsson's subsidiary in Panama will pay a
$1.75 million penalty to the U.S. Department of Commerce for
violating U.S. export restrictions on Cuba, a settlement
agreement obtained by Reuters showed.
The agreement, which was approved on Thursday but has not
yet been made publicly available, showed that the firm's Panama
branch operated a "scheme" under which it sent broken equipment
from Cuba to the U.S. for repair after masking its origin.
After uncovering the shipments, Ericsson de Panama
voluntarily disclosed the violations to the export control arm
of the Commerce Department, the settlement showed.
Ericsson de Panama "knew that exports from the United States
to Cuba were unlawful because it had been informed by its parent
company of the embargo placed on Cuba by the United States," the
agreement said. The settlement was signed last week and given
final approval by a Commerce Department official on Thursday.
The export scheme was developed by three former Ericsson de
Panama employees, spokesman Frederik Hallstan said, speaking
from Ericsson's corporate headquarters in Sweden.
"This was not standard Ericsson procedure," Hallstan said.
"We have changed our processes."
The three employees were dismissed after the scheme was
uncovered by the company, he said.
The penalty covered 262 violations of federal regulations
committed between 2004 and 2007, concerning about $320,000 worth
of equipment, the settlement agreement said.
Under the scheme, the Panama branch received broken items
from customers in Cuba, removed any recognizable markings and
falsified papers before sending the items to a repair center in
the United States. After repairs, they were shipped back to Cuba
via Panama, the agreement said.
