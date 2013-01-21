BRIEF-Ningbo Tech-bank to change name to Tech-bank Food
June 2Ningbo Tech-bank Co Ltd : * Says it will change its name to Tech-bank Food Co.,Ltd. Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/R8rGyf Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
STOCKHOLM Jan 21 Mobile network equipment maker Ericsson is to buy some of the service activities of French technology consultancy company Devoteam.
Under the agreement, Ericsson is to acquire Devoteam Telecom & Media operations in France and 400 France-based IT professionals will join Ericsson, the Swedish group said in a statement.
"The acquisition is in line with Ericsson's services strategy to broaden its IT capabilities," it added. It gave no financial details of the deal.It said Devoteam altogether had 5,000 employees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)
June 2Ningbo Tech-bank Co Ltd : * Says it will change its name to Tech-bank Food Co.,Ltd. Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/R8rGyf Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Roberto V. Ongpin sold 118.5 million shares of co to Gregorio Araneta, Incorporated at a price of 2.60 Pesos per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: