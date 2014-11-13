* Ericsson sees slightly slower growth in main markets
* Says to cut costs by 9 bln SEK with full effect in 2017
* Cost cuts to include headcount reduction
STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 Telecom equipment and services
group Ericsson tempered its outlook for growth in its
main market segments on Thursday and said it plans billions of
Swedish crowns in cost savings that will include staff cuts.
The world's biggest mobile network gear maker said it saw
growth of 3-5 percent for its total market in 2013-2017, its
first numerical stab at such a forecast, but also scaled back
its expectations for growth in its main market segments.
The Swedish company said it expected compound annual growth
of 2-4 percent in the network equipment market in the period
while telecom services market were seen expanding 4-6 percent
and support solutions 7-9 percent.
The forecast ranges for the various market segments were 1-2
percentage points lower than its previous view, released a year
ago for the 2012-2016 period.
Networks make up the bulk of Ericsson's business and over
half of group sales, while a rapid expansion in services has
over time increased its share of sales to over 40 percent.
Ericsson also said it would planned to cut spending by 9
billion crowns ($1.21 billion) with full effect in 2017, with
the measures expected to result in restructuring costs of 3-4
billion crowns.
The measures would include cutting staff and streamlining
its product portfolio, while seeking out improvements to its
supply chain, the company said in a statement.
"The key components of our profit improvement plan are to
strengthen core business, build strength in targeted areas while
at the same time continue to improve our cash flow," Ericsson
Chief Financial Officer Jan Frykhammar said, adding operating
expenditure would peak in 2014.
