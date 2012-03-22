Analysis: Firms see big bucks in upgrade of U.S. air traffic control system
SEATTLE Inside the control tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport, air traffic controllers can track planes traveling hundreds of miles away.
STOCKHOLM Ericsson (ERICb.ST), the world's top mobile network equipment maker, has increased its stake in joint venture LG-Ericsson as it looks to consolidate its position in the fast-growing South Korean market.
Ericsson (ERICb.ST) bought bankrupt Nortel Networks' controlling stake in the venture with LG Electronics (066570.KS) for $242 million in 2010 to gain a foothold in Korea.
The Swedish company said on Thursday it now held a 75 percent stake in LG Ericsson, up from the 50 percent plus one share it had previously.
LG-Ericsson -- a supplier to major Korean telecom operators such as KT Corp (030200.KS), LG Telecom and SK Telecom (017670.KS) -- was set up in 2005.
Cash-rich Ericsson, which last year sold its stake in its mobile phone joint venture Sony Ericsson to Sony (6758.T) for just over 1 billion euros, gave no financial details of the deal.
Ericsson has another joint venture company, struggling chip maker ST-Ericsson.
Analysts believe Ericsson will probably sell its stake in ST-Ericsson after the chip-maker returns to profitability, although Ericsson has said it is a long-term, strategic holding.
TOKYO SoftBank Group Corp said it would buy two firms that build walking robots from Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, adding to the Japanese company's growing artificial intelligence portfolio.