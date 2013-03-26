STOCKHOLM, March 26 Swedish telecoms equipment
maker Ericsson said on Tuesday it had sued Indian
handset maker Micromax and its distributor for infringement of
wireless patent rights.
Ericsson was confirming an earlier report in the Economic
Times of India that it had sued after Micromax refused to sign
licence agreements for several wireless technologies.
"It is once again about FRAND (fair, reasonable and
non-discriminatory terms)," Ericsson spokeswoman Karin Hallstan
said. She declined to comment further.
Ericsson's 30,000-plus patent portfolio covers much of the
technology that enables both mobile phones and the networks that
support them to work.
Rivals hold other so-called essential standard patents and
the industry has agreed a system of licensing on fair,
reasonable and non-discriminatory terms (FRAND) to ensure no one
can block the development of mobile communications.
Micromax said in a statement it was "committed to
negotiating a FRAND licence with Ericsson as has Ericsson
undertaken to providing a Fair, Reasonable and
Non-discriminatory licence to Micromax."
It declined further comment.
Ericsson has been getting tough over patents recently.
Last year, it sued Samsung for allegedly failing
to sign licence agreements on reasonable grounds to use its
technology.
Samsung, which is embroiled in a legal war with Apple in
more than 20 disputes in 10 countries, filed a counter-claim
earlier this month.
In a recent interview with Reuters, Ericsson's chief
intellectual property officer, Kasim Alfalahi, said the company
was not out to squeeze the last dollar out of rivals who use its
technolgy.
However, he warned that Ericsson would protect its rights.
"There are players who think they can get a free ride; use
Ericsson technology without paying," Alfalahi said.
"They know very well that we will enforce our patents."
On its website, Micromax says it is the 12th largest handest
manufacturer in the world, selling in total around 1.3 million
handsets a month in Asia, the Middle East and Brazil.
Ericsson no longer has a handset business after partner Sony
bought it out of Sony Ericsson in 2011.
It had patent revenues of 6.6 billion crowns in 2012, up
from 6.2 billion the previous year and 4.6 billion in 2010.
Total revenues for the whole of Ericsson's business topped 225
billion crowns last year.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson, additional reporting by Aravindan
Ardhana in Dehli; Editing by David Cowell)