STOCKHOLM, June 3 The number of subscriptions
for smartphones globally will nearly quadruple by 2018, driving
a huge increase in data on mobile networks, Ericsson
said the on Monday.
Ericsson, the world's biggest supplier of mobile network
equipment, said it expected 4.5 billion smartphone subscriptions
globally by 2018, up from 1.2 billion in 2012 and higher than
the 3.3 billion it forecast at the end of last year.
Sales of smartphones from suppliers like Apple,
Samsung and Nokia which allow users to
watch videos, play games and surf the net on-the-go have surged
in the last few years, putting an increasing strain in
overloaded networks.