STOCKHOLM Nov 6 Ericsson said on Wednesday it expected steady growth in the telecoms equipment and services market in the coming few years.

In a presentation for investors, Ericsson - the world's biggest mobile network gear firm - said it expected compound annual growth of 3-5 percent in the network equipment market in 2012-2016.

It also said it expected the telecom services market to grow by 5-7 percent and support solutions by 9-11 percent. A year ago it gave the same growth forecasts for the years 2012-2015.

"Steady growth is expected across all areas with no major changes in figures for the main compound annual growth rates (CAGR), compared with last year," the company said in a statement ahead of its annual investor day.

Ericsson, the world's biggest supplier of mobile network infrastructure, said it expected growth of 4-6 percent per year in its key segments of the overall equipment market in 2012-2016. This was also the same forecast as a year ago, but looking ahead one more year.

Link to full statement: r.reuters.com/myz44v (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg)