STOCKHOLM Nov 6 Ericsson said on
Wednesday it expected steady growth in the telecoms equipment
and services market in the coming few years.
In a presentation for investors, Ericsson - the world's
biggest mobile network gear firm - said it expected compound
annual growth of 3-5 percent in the network equipment market in
2012-2016.
It also said it expected the telecom services market to grow
by 5-7 percent and support solutions by 9-11 percent. A year ago
it gave the same growth forecasts for the years 2012-2015.
"Steady growth is expected across all areas with no major
changes in figures for the main compound annual growth rates
(CAGR), compared with last year," the company said in a
statement ahead of its annual investor day.
Ericsson, the world's biggest supplier of mobile network
infrastructure, said it expected growth of 4-6 percent per year
in its key segments of the overall equipment market in
2012-2016. This was also the same forecast as a year ago, but
looking ahead one more year.
