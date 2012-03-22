* Ericsson ups stake in LG-Ericsson to 75 pct
* Gives no financial details
STOCKHOLM, March 22 Ericsson, the
world's top mobile network equipment maker, has increased its
stake in joint venture LG-Ericsson as it looks to consolidate
its position in the fast-growing South Korean market.
Ericsson (ERICb.ST) bought bankrupt Nortel Networks'
controlling stake in the venture with LG Electronics
for $242 million in 2010 to gain a foothold in Korea.
The Swedish company said on Thursday it now held a 75
percent stake in LG Ericsson, up from the 50 percent plus one
share it had previously.
LG-Ericsson -- a supplier to major Korean telecom operators
such as KT Corp, LG Telecom and SK Telecom
-- was set up in 2005.
Cash-rich Ericsson, which last year sold its stake in its
mobile phone joint venture Sony Ericsson to Sony for
just over 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion), gave no financial
details of the deal.
Ericsson has another joint venture company, struggling chip
maker ST-Ericsson.
Analysts believe Ericsson will probably sell its stake in
ST-Ericsson after the chip-maker returns to profitability,
although Ericsson has said it is a long-term, strategic holding.
($1=0.7582 euros)
