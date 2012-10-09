(Recasts with details, share price, analyst)
STOCKHOLM Oct 9 ST-Ericsson's owners Ericsson
and STMicroelectronics have brought in an
advisor on strategy for chip joint venture ST-Ericsson but
analysts said a sale of the loss-making unit would be hard.
ST-Ericsson made an operating loss of $235 million in the
second quarter as it continued to suffer from the collapse in
demand for phones from clients Nokia and Sony
Ericsson and a strategic shift to supplying chips for
smartphones rather than older feature phones.
For the full year 2011, the company made a loss of $841
million on sales of $1.65 billion and it has lost around $2
billion in its three years of operation.
"The two parent companies, together with ST-Ericsson, are
currently working with an external advisor in order to ensure
the best possible future for ST-Ericsson," the two companies
said in a statement.
A sale or break-up of the firm was not mentioned in the
release, but Ericsson's head of media relations said all options
were being looked at.
Analysts, however, said the business would find few buyers
should either or both parents wish to sell.
"The possibilities for Ericsson are limited except to hold
on to its share and try and do the turnaround themselves," said
Mirko Maier, analyst at LBBW.
Ericsson and STMicroelectronics said they supported
ST-Ericsson in its ongoing cost-cutting programme which aims to
lower the level of sales the company needs to break even.
The comments follow media reports that STM and Ericsson had
engaged U.S. investment bank JP Morgan to review all strategic
options, including the search for a new partner or the sale of
some assets.
Les Echos said one scenario would see the venture sold in
blocks related to specific technologies such as connectivity,
power management and software architecture.
Other pieces of the business could be shifted back into the
parent companies, the paper said.
No decision has yet been taken, but the companies are aiming
to make one between now and the end of the year, according to
the paper, which did not cite its sources.
