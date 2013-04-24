* Q1 core profit 2.1 bln SEK vs mean forecast 3.0 bln
* Sales 52 bln SEK vs forecast 53.5 bln
* Says still expects improved business mix in H2
* Shares down 0.5 pct having risen 17 pct so far this year
(Adds details, CEO, analyst comment,)
By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, April 24 U.S. investment in superfast
4G infrastructure helped Ericsson's main network
equipment business grow in the first quarter, supporting hopes
the market for mobile equipment is expanding again after a lean
2012.
The Sweden-based group's networks unit, which accounts for
more than half of total sales, has been under pressure and last
year saw sales drop 12 percent because of the economic downturn
and competition from China.
But the fourth quarter showed signs of an improvement which
has carried through into this year.
Headline results at the world's biggest mobile equipment
maker undershot expectations due to heavy - but unprofitable
-network rollout activity, restructuring costs and delays to
building high-capacity 4G networks in Latin America.
But sales in the network unit grew for a second straight
three-month period and Ericsson stuck to its forecast that
low-margin business there would gradually disappear through this
year, boosting profitability.
"I would still be a buyer of the share going into the
second-half margin improvement," said Alexandre Peterc, analyst
at brokerage Exane BNP Paribas.
North America, where operators are ahead of the curve in 4G
investment and where arch Chinese rival Huawei is
excluded over security concerns, drove 7 percent
currency-adjusted sales growth for the network unit.
Ericsson's shares are up 17 percent this year, outperforming
the Stockholm blue chip index's 5 percent increase on
the back of expectations investments in super-fast, high-
capacity 4G services will boost profits.
Sales in North America of older-style systems based on
legacy technology known as CDMA continued to decline, while
sales of older equipment also declined in China, where Ericsson
has a limited presence in 3G and where 4G has yet to be
launched.
QUITE SEVERE
"We had yet another quarter of growth and that includes the
CDMA decline, which was quite severe," CEO Hans Vestberg said.
"We had high business activity ... geared to meeting the
increased data and video (traffic) in the networks."
The market for mobile equipment shrank around 7 percent in
2012, but some analysts see a return to growth this year.
Forecasts have ranged from a bullish 13 percent by Infonetics
Research to just 2.3 percent by Gartner.
Ericsson's continued growth in networks contrasted with
rival Nokia Siemens Networks, which saw sales down 5
percent in the first quarter.
Alcatel Lucent reports on Friday.
Operating profit excluding joint ventures and one-offs fell
to 2.1 billion crowns from 2.8 billion a year ago, lagging a
mean forecast of 3.0 billion in a Reuters poll.
Its shares were down 0.5 percent at 1025 GMT.
Sales grew 2 percent to 52 billion crowns against a forecast
53.5 billion. Global services - the group's second-biggest unit
- came in below expectations, which Ericsson said was due to a
delay in the roll-out of 4G networks in Latin America.
That unit's operating margin was half that of a year
earlier, while a high level of loss-making network rollouts
weighed on the company's overall gross margin, which was also
hit by restructuring charges as the company slims down its
networks unit.
The gross margin was 32 percent in the quarter against a
forecast of 32.2 percent, but Ericsson said margin pressure
should ease later this year.
($1 = 6.6191 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton and David Holmes)