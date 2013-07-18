STOCKHOLM, July 18 Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson posted second-quarter operating profit well below expectations on Thursday hurt by lower sales, a weaker than expected margin and currency headwinds.

Earnings before interest and tax were 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($379.66 million) compared to 2.1 billion in the year-ago quarter, including the company's joint ventures, missing a mean forecast of 4.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 55.3 billion crowns against a forecast of 56.3 billion with the networks unit posting an 8 percent increase in revenues adjusted for currencies.

The gross margin was 32.4 percent against a forecast of 32.6 percent. ($1 = 6.5849 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)