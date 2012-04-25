(Adds background, detail)
* Q1 profit 2.8 billion Swedish crowns vs f'Cast 2.5 bln
* Gross margin tops forecasts, sales lag
* Says operators still cautious
STOCKHOLM, April 25 World number one mobile
network gear maker Ericsson reported first-quarter
core profit above expectations on Wednesday but said operators
remained cautious on spending due to the weak global economic
outlook.
Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company's
loss-making joint ventures but including restructuring charges,
were 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($416 million) versus a mean
forecast of 2.5 billion in a Reuters poll.
The telecoms equipment market recovered strongly through
most of 2011, but the final quarter saw renewed concern about
global growth and, for Ericsson, a shift in business that cut
deeply into margins.
The first quarter saw no change in the trends and sales in
the company's key networks unit were down 18 percent
year-on-year.
"In the quarter, business trends from H211 prevailed with
cautious operator spending in regions with macro-economic or
political uncertainty," the company said in a statement.
Total sales were 51 billion crowns against a forecast of
52.9 billion.
Ericsson's gross margin did improve, however, to 33.3
percent from 30.2 percent, accounting for the positive profit
surprise.
The company said the quarter-on-quarter rise in gross margin
was due to seasonal effects, a greater share of higher margin
capacity expansion projects and a lower share of services
business
