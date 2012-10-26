(Repeats to additional news alert with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Telecom gear maker Ericsson
reported a smaller than expected fall in
third-quarter core profit on Friday and said it would cut costs
to protect its business during the global slowdown.
Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company's
loss-making joint ventures, but including restructuring charges,
were 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($552 million) versus a mean
forecast of 3.4 billion in a Reuters poll.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network
equipment maker, were 54.6 billion crowns against a forecast of
55.3 billion. The gross margin was 30.4 percent against a
forecast of 31.7 percent.
($1 = 6.6998 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)