BRIEF-Halcon Resources Corp increases size of board from nine to ten members
* Effective May 31, 2017, co increased size of board of directors of company from nine to ten members - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson reported a bigger than expected rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday as pressure on margins eased and its core networks business performed well in North America.
Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company's joint ventures, but including restructuring charges, rose to 4.8 billion Swedish crowns from 4.1 billion to beat a mean forecast of 4.3 billion in a Reuters poll.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 66.9 billion crowns against a forecast of 65.3 billion. The gross margin was 31.1 percent against a forecast of 30.1 percent.
* Morgan stanley reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Rosetta Genomics as of May 23, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: