STOCKHOLM Oct 9 ST-Ericsson's owners Ericsson
and STMicroelectronics are working with an
external advisor on the future strategy of the loss-making
chip-maker, they said on Tuesday.
The comments follow media reports that STM and Ericsson had
engaged U.S. investment bank JP Morgan to review all strategic
options, including the search for a new partner or the sale of
some assets.
"The two parent companies, together with ST-Ericsson, are
currently working with an external advisor in order to ensure
the best possible future for ST-Ericsson," the companies said in
a statement.
Ericsson and STMicroelectronics said they supported
ST-Ericsson in its ongoing cost cutting programme.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)