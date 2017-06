STOCKHOLM Jan 19 A loss at Sony Ericsson will reduce mobile network gear maker Ericsson's fourth quarter earnings by 1.1 billion crowns ($160.3 million), Ericsson said on Thursday.

Sony Ericsson was reporting its final quarterly results as a joint venture before Sony takes full control.

"Sony Ericsson's loss in the fourth quarter 2011 will impact Ericsson's operating income with -1.1 billion crowns in the quarter," Ericsson said in a statement. ($1 = 6.8614 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)