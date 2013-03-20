BRIEF-Express Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Express Inc reports first quarter 2017 EPS in line with guidance; introduces second quarter guidance and revises full year 2017 outlook
STOCKHOLM, March 20 Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson said on Wednesday it was confident it would win a patent infringement dispute with Samsung after the Korean firm filed a counter claim in a court in the United States.
"We are aware that Samsung now has filed in the district court in Texas, USA, its answer and counterclaims against us, which is the usual procedure," Ericsson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"We are confident that the court will resolve the claims in our favor."
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)
* Dollar General Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results