(Repeats without changes to additional alert)
STOCKHOLM, April 23 Mobile telecom gear maker
Ericsson posted sales and first-quarter operating
profit below expectations on Wednesday but said recent contracts
won by the group would lift sales in the second half of the
year.
Earnings before interest and tax were 2.6 billion Swedish
crowns ($395 million) compared to 2.1 billion in the year-ago
quarter, missing a mean forecast of 3.5 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network
equipment maker, were 47.5 billion crowns against a forecast of
51.8 billion. The gross margin was 36.5 percent against a mean
forecast of 34.0 percent.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/wyz68v
($1 = 6.5855 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)