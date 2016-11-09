BRIEF-Union Bank of the Philippines says qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
(Corrects to show Industrivarden bought shares, not CEO)
STOCKHOLM Nov 9 ** Industrivarden has bought 1 million Ericsson shares, Swedish FSA's insider registry showed on Wednesday.
** Industrivarden bought 500,000 shares in two batches earlier this week with an average price of 44.794 and 44.9475 Swedish crowns respectively.
Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx
(By Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
May 16 Cebu Property Ventures And Development Corp: