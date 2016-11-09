(Corrects to show Industrivarden bought shares, not CEO)

STOCKHOLM Nov 9 ** Industrivarden has bought 1 million Ericsson shares, Swedish FSA's insider registry showed on Wednesday.

** Industrivarden bought 500,000 shares in two batches earlier this week with an average price of 44.794 and 44.9475 Swedish crowns respectively.

Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx

(By Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Daniel Dickson)