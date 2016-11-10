STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Ericsson, the
world's biggest maker of mobile network equipment, cut its
industrywide growth forecast on Thursday for the global market
over the next few years, citing weaker mobile broadband demand.
The Swedish company said in a statement ahead of an investor
update in New York that it expected an average annual growth of
1 to 3 percent for the parts of the market which its products
and service address during the three years from 2016 to 2018.
Results will be weighed down by a 10 to 15 percent fall in
the global infrastructure market this year and a 2 to 6 percent
decline in the worldwide mobile network equipment market in
2017.
In its previous market outlook, issued one year ago,
Ericsson forecast 2 to 4 percent total market growth per year in
the period through 2018.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Eric
Auchard)