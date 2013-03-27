STOCKHOLM, March 27 Ericsson is in
talks to buy Microsoft Corp's IPTV business, which
makes software used by phone companies such as AT&T to deliver
television over the Internet, Bloomberg reported, quoting people
with knowledge of the matter.
Bloomberg said the transaction could be announced as soon as
the coming few weeks.
Both Microsoft and Ericsson declined to comment on the
report.
Internet protocol television (IPTV) uses the same technology
that powers the Internet to transmit multimedia content over
telecom and cable networks.
Ericsson, the largest maker of wireless networks, wants to
cater to phone companies that are competing with cable,
satellite and web-based media providers.
Microsoft, the biggest software maker, intends to focus on
delivering TV through its Xbox games console, a person familiar
with the plans told Bloomberg.
Microsoft's website says its Mediaroom IPTV platform is
offered by more than 40 of the world's leading operators,
delivering services to more than eleven million households.