STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Ericsson CEO Hans
Vestberg has told directors he has no plans to step down from
the company following a report he is among candidates to take
over from Microsoft Corp's Steve Ballmer, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday.
Ballmer announced his retirement plans last August and
analysts have discussed candidates including company insiders
Satya Nadella and Tony Bates as well as several outsiders.
Vestberg, who was in charge of Ericsson's exit from its
handset joint venture with Sony two years ago, was named as a
possible successor, Bloomberg reported earlier this month,
citing sources briefed on the software giant's executive search.
Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter,
reported on Wednesday that Vestberg told the board he remains
committed to the Swedish company, the world's biggest telecoms
equipment maker.
Directors were ready to examine a list of potential
successors in case he was chosen by Microsoft as CEO, it quoted
a second source as saying.
Ericsson, due to report fourth-quarter earnings on
Thursday, declined to comment on the report.
Many believe Microsoft may prefer a candidate with more
experience in consumer products as it takes on market leaders
Apple and Samsung in handsets and tablets
after its purchase of Nokia's mobile phone business.