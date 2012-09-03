STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 Ericsson, the
world's top mobile network infrastructure supplier, is in pole
position to buy the business support systems (BSS) unit of rival
Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), Dow Jones Newswires
reported on Monday.
In addition to Ericsson, U.S. telecoms equipment maker
Amdocs is also interested in the BSS unit, which
provides billing and charging systems for telecoms operators,
Dow Jones quoted a source familiar with the matter saying.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters the unit
was among assets NSN was considering selling, but could not
confirm a deal was imminent.
Ericsson and NSN, a joint venture between Nokia Oyj
and Siemens AG, declined to comment.
Amdocs was not immediately available for comment.
NSN is in the middle of a slimming programme that will also
cut 17,000 of the group's workforce - or almost a quarter of the
total - in an effort to improve its finances.
Sweden-based Ericsson has been expanding rapidly in BSS and
operations support systems (OSS), last year buying Telcordia in
the United States for $1.1 billion.
A recent survey by consultancy Gartner ranked Ericsson top
globally by revenues in OSS and BSS services, including sales
acquired with Telcordia.
NSN made a profit of 27 million euros on a non-IFRS basis in
the second quarter on sales of 3.3 billion.