STOCKHOLM, April 21 Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted first-quarter sales and operating profit below market expectations on Thursday and said it would reorganise its business to boost efficiency and growth.

Operating profit was 3.48 billion Swedish crowns ($428 million) compared to 2.13 billion in the year-ago quarter and below a mean forecast of 4.37 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 52.2 billion crowns, below a forecast of 54.6 billion. The gross margin was 33.3 percent against a mean forecast of 35.4 percent.

