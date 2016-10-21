STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Mobile telecom equipment maker
Ericsson on Friday said North American sales had
declined in the third quarter, highlighting the depth of its
crisis with its profit warning last week.
The company also said it would introduce further cost
cutting to deal with a weaker mobile broadband market.
"The negative industry trends from the first half of 2016
have further accelerated, impacting Q3 sales, primarily relating
to mobile broadband," acting CEO Jan Frykhammar said in a
statement.
Ericsson, the world's biggest maker of mobile network
equipment, shocked investors last week when it issued the profit
warning - reporting an expected 94 percent plunge in quarterly
operating profit and tumbling sales.
Ericsson's operating profit in the quarter fell to 0.3
billion crowns ($) from 5.1 billion crowns a year ago, a 93
percent fall, while sales dropped 14 percent to 51.1 billion.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg; Writing by
Alistair Scrutton)