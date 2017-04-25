STOCKHOLM, April 25 Mobile telecom equipment
maker Ericsson reported a slightly bigger than
expected first-quarter operating loss on Tuesday and said
industry trends and business mix in mobile broadband from 2016
were expected to prevail in 2017.
Sweden's Ericsson posted an operating loss of 12.3 billion
Swedish crowns ($1.4 billion) as previously announced
provisions, writedowns and restructuring costs pushed it deep
into the red.
That compared with a 3.5 billion profit in the year-ago
quarter and was just below a mean forecast for a 12.0 billion
crown loss seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales at Ericsson, one of the top global mobile networks
equipment makers, were 46.4 billion crowns, below a consensus
forecast of 47.3 billion, while the gross margin came in at 13.9
percent compared to the 17.9 percent seen by analysts.
($1 = 8.8666 Swedish crowns)
