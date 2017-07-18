Ericsson posts bigger loss than expected in Q2

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson reported a bigger than expected second-quarter operating loss on Tuesday and said it expected the mobile infrastructure market to decline by a high single-digit percentage this year.

Sweden's Ericsson posted an operating loss of 1.2 billion Swedish crowns ($145.3 million), compared with a 2.8 billion profit a year earlier and a mean forecast for a 244 million crown loss seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, one of the top global mobile networks equipment makers, were 49.9 billion crowns, below a consensus forecast of 50.5 billion, while the gross margin came in at 27.9 percent versus the 28.4 percent seen by analysts. ($1 = 8.2570 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm; editing by Justyna Pawlak)