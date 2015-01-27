* North America sales drop, seen staying slow near term

By Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Telecom technology company Ericsson said it expected business in North America to remain slow with operators there saving cash as it reported fourth-quarter sales below expectations on Tuesday.

Ericsson has been hit by a slowdown in formerly fast-growing markets in the North America and North Asia, where construction on the latest generation of 4G wireless networks has largely peaked and shifted to capacity upgrades in high-density areas.

"Business activity slowed further in the quarter as operators remained focused on cash flow optimisation in order to finance major acquisitions and spectrum auctions," Ericsson said of the North American market in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ericsson pointed to growth in the Middle East, Western and Central Europe and South East Asia, but comparable sales for the group dropped by 2 percent.

"I'm surprised top-line is so weak. We are in a global 4G rollout and Ericsson has negative sales growth," said Sentat Asset Management fund manager Inge Heydorn, who has no stake in Ericsson.

Sales at Ericsson, the world's largest mobile network equipment maker, were 68.0 billion crowns, below a forecast of 70.0 billion. Revenue at its networks unit, which accounts for just over half of its sales, fell 7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Operating profit was 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($758 million), down from 9.1 billion a year ago but close to a mean forecast of 6.4 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The gross margin of 36.6 percent topped the 34.7 percent expected by analysts, helped by higher software sales and efficiency gains.

To mitigate price pressure in the face of fierce competition from its rivals, China's Huawei, Finland's Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson announced it was increasing cost-cutting plans in November, saying it would cut annual costs by a further 9 billion crowns by 2017.

To this end, Ericsson said on Tuesday it sees restructuring charges of 3-4 billion crowns in 2015, above the 1.5 billion last year but in line with 2013.

Rival Nokia reports fourth-quarter results on Thursday while Alcatel-Lucent reports on Feb.6

Ericsson shares were down 2.6 percent by 0815 GMT. Until Monday's close its shares had risen 9 percent so far this year after rising 20 percent in 2014, supported by a soaring dollar as close to half of the company's sales are made in U.S. currency, whereas the Stoxx Europe 600 technology index is up 14 percent since the start of 2014.

($1 = 8.3067 Swedish crowns)