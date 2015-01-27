* North America sales drop, seen staying slow near term
* Q4 sales 68.0 bln SEK vs mean forecast 70.0 bln
* Q4 op profit at 6.3 bln SEK vs mean poll forecast 6.4 bln
* Comparable Networks unit sales drop 7 pct y/y
* Dividend raised to 3.40 SEK/shr vs median estimate 3.25
By Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Telecom technology company
Ericsson said it expected business in North America
to remain slow with operators there saving cash as it reported
fourth-quarter sales below expectations on Tuesday.
Ericsson has been hit by a slowdown in formerly fast-growing
markets in the North America and North Asia, where construction
on the latest generation of 4G wireless networks has largely
peaked and shifted to capacity upgrades in high-density areas.
"Business activity slowed further in the quarter as
operators remained focused on cash flow optimisation in order to
finance major acquisitions and spectrum auctions," Ericsson said
of the North American market in a statement.
Meanwhile, Ericsson pointed to growth in the Middle East,
Western and Central Europe and South East Asia, but comparable
sales for the group dropped by 2 percent.
"I'm surprised top-line is so weak. We are in a global 4G
rollout and Ericsson has negative sales growth," said Sentat
Asset Management fund manager Inge Heydorn, who has no stake in
Ericsson.
Sales at Ericsson, the world's largest mobile network
equipment maker, were 68.0 billion crowns, below a forecast of
70.0 billion. Revenue at its networks unit, which accounts for
just over half of its sales, fell 7 percent on a like-for-like
basis.
Operating profit was 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($758
million), down from 9.1 billion a year ago but close to a mean
forecast of 6.4 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The gross margin of 36.6 percent topped the 34.7 percent
expected by analysts, helped by higher software sales and
efficiency gains.
To mitigate price pressure in the face of fierce competition
from its rivals, China's Huawei, Finland's Nokia
and Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson announced it
was increasing cost-cutting plans in November, saying it would
cut annual costs by a further 9 billion crowns by 2017.
To this end, Ericsson said on Tuesday it sees restructuring
charges of 3-4 billion crowns in 2015, above the 1.5 billion
last year but in line with 2013.
Rival Nokia reports fourth-quarter results on Thursday while
Alcatel-Lucent reports on Feb.6
Ericsson shares were down 2.6 percent by 0815 GMT. Until
Monday's close its shares had risen 9 percent so far this year
after rising 20 percent in 2014, supported by a soaring dollar
as close to half of the company's sales are made in U.S.
currency, whereas the Stoxx Europe 600 technology index
is up 14 percent since the start of 2014.
($1 = 8.3067 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by Jason Neely
and Louise Heavens)