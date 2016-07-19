STOCKHOLM, July 19 Mobile telecom equipment
maker Ericsson posted second-quarter operating profit
and sales below market expectations on Tuesday and said it was
cutting costs further to match weak demand.
Operating profit was 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($327
million) compared to 3.6 billion in the year-ago quarter and
below a mean forecast of 3.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network
equipment maker, were 54.1 billion crowns, below a forecast of
55.3 billion. The gross margin was 32.3 percent, matching the
mean forecast.
Link to report:
($1 = 8.5572 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg, editing by
Niklas Pollard)