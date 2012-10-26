BRIEF-Fission confirms high-grades at 1515W zone
* Says Fission confirms high-grades at 1515w zone and mineralized area 120m west of new zone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Oct 26 ERICSSON : * CEO says activity level in Korea still very high * CEO says has 50 percent market share in lte in latam * CEO says higher market share in 4g in latam than in 3g
* GM phased out older Buick Excelle model (Adds context, Toyota and Nissan sales)