STOCKHOLM Jan 27 Mobile telecom gear maker
Ericsson posted fourth-quarter operating profit
roughly in line with expectations on Tuesday and said business
in North America had slowed further.
Operating profit was 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($758
million) compared to 9.1 billion in the year-ago quarter and
close to a mean forecast of 6.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network
equipment maker, were 68.0 billion crowns, below a forecast of
70.0 billion. The gross margin was 36.6 percent against a mean
forecast of 34.7 percent.
($1 = 8.3067 Swedish crowns)
