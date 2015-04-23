STOCKHOLM, April 23 Mobile telecom equipment
maker Ericsson posted first-quarter operating profit
below market expectations on Thursday and said it expected the
fast rollout of 4G networks in China to continue while business
in North America would remain slow in the short term.
Operating profit was 2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($241
million) compared to 2.6 billion in the year-ago quarter and
below a mean forecast of 3.3 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network
equipment maker, were 53.5 billion crowns, in line with a
forecast of 53.2 billion. The gross margin was 35.4 percent
against a mean forecast of 37.1 percent.
($1 = 8.7316 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing Niklas Pollard)