STOCKHOLM, April 23 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted first-quarter operating profit below market expectations on Thursday and said it expected the fast rollout of 4G networks in China to continue while business in North America would remain slow in the short term.

Operating profit was 2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($241 million) compared to 2.6 billion in the year-ago quarter and below a mean forecast of 3.3 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 53.5 billion crowns, in line with a forecast of 53.2 billion. The gross margin was 35.4 percent against a mean forecast of 37.1 percent. ($1 = 8.7316 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing Niklas Pollard)