STOCKHOLM Jan 27 Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson posted fourth-quarter operating profit above market expectations on Wednesday and said business in China had recovered.

Operating profit was 11.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.29 billion) compared to 6.3 billion in the year-ago quarter and above a mean forecast of 10.6 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, the world number one mobile network equipment maker, were 73.6 billion crowns, below a forecast of 74.1 billion. The gross margin was 36.3 percent against a mean forecast of 37.3 percent.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.5541 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)